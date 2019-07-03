Javadekar takes dig at Rahul over letter

Javadekar said while the BJP has moved ahead after Lok Sabha elections and started the process of organizational polls, Congress seemed to be stuck with problems.

"We have a working president also. If nothing is happening in the other party what can I do," he told reporters.

He was responding to a query about Rahul Gandhi tweeting his letter to party workers and party sympathizers.

Gandhi said in the letter that he takes responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and it is important to have accountability in the party for its future. He also said that several people will have to be accountable for the defeat.

Gandhi, who had offered to resign at Congress Working Committee meeting last month, said it would not be right for him to select the new person who will lead the party .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)