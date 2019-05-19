Himachal Pradesh: One of India's first voters casts vote for 32nd time

He was one of the voters in India's first in 1951, 68 years later the enthusiasm remains the same. 103-year-old voted for the 32nd time today as the seventh and last phase of polls is underway in seven states and one Union Territory.

The centenarian was among the early voters in Kalpa village of Himachal Pradesh, where voting began at 7 am.

He exercised his franchise at the same polling booth as the first time.

The local administration had made all the arrangements for ferrying him from his home to the polling booth located nearby at a primary school. Doctors were also present to attend to him if needed.

Voting is underway in all the four parliamentary constituencies of the state.

Overall, voting in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory is underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

From brides to specially-abled people, many voters have set examples by being a part of the mammoth exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)