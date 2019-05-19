Media person roughed-up by Tej Pratap's guards, Yadav calls it 'murder conspiracy'!

Private security guards of jailed Lalu Prasad's elder son Yadav on Sunday roughed-up a cameraperson while he was covering Yadav at a polling booth. Yadav later alleged that the entire incident was a conspiracy to 'murder him'.

The camera person who was beaten by Yadav's security guards allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car.

The incident occurred when Yadav was leaving after casting his vote.

Yadav later went to a police station in the city and filed an FIR in regard with the incident.

Speaking to ANI after the incident, said, "My bouncer did not beat anyone but has suffered an injury on his hand. I was leaving a poll booth when some surrounded my vehicle. One of the camerapersons also hit the windscreen of my car."

He further dubbed the entire episode as a conspiracy to murder him and said, "I have registered an FIR. In past also I have received threats. I am being attacked continuously. This all is planted and there is a conspiracy to murder me."

Interestingly, Yadav had arrived in an E-rickshaw to cast his vote at the polling station and had said that because his vehicle was taking time to come, he boarded the 'common man's ride'.

is among the 59 constituencies which went to polls today.

is seeking to retain the seat for a third consecutive term this time and contesting against and Union minister from the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)