Bengaluru: One killed in blast near lawmaker's house

One person was killed in an explosion outside lawmaker Munirathna's residence here on Sunday, however, cause of the occurrence is not known yet.

"The deceased, identified as Venkatesh, was walking on the road when the blast took place at 9.20 am near the Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna's residence in Vyalikaval," told ANI.

He further said, "The explosion occurred from the ground and the FSL (Forensic Scientific Lab) team is carrying out an investigation under Additional of Police (West) B K Singh's leadership to identify what triggered the blast."

The lawmaker, Munirathna, who represents Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency said that the deceased was known to him.

"I got to know about the blast from my family members and I informed station immediately. I will offer all my support to the police officials to carry out the investigation," he said.

" was my close friend and a very innocent person. Moreover, both Venkatesh's father and my father were childhood friends," the added.

was a washerman who lived in the area next to Munirathna's residence.

