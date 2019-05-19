Gurdaspur: Brothers attacked by miscreants while on way to polling booth

Two brothers were attacked by unidentified persons while they were heading towards the polling station to cast their vote here.

One of the injured, told ANI, "We have had a scuffle with some people yesterday evening. Today when my father went to cast his vote, he was stopped and some men asked for us. We were going to cast votes when 10-12 people stopped us and attacked with baseball bats etc. We were very far away from the polling booth, yet they alleged we were creating a problem at the booth."

According to the victim, the attack happened around 9 am in the morning. After the attack, he along with his brother was admitted in the hospital for medical care.

Both of them couldn't cast their votes as they alleged being attacked even before reaching the poll station.

Meanwhile, clashes between and workers were also reported from Jalandhar.

is underway in 13 parliamentary constituencies of today in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha

is contesting on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur constituency. Deol has been fielded against Pradesh Committee (PPCC) who won the Gurdaspur seat, which went to by-poll in October 2017 after the demise of

A total of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

