Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran release music video 'I Don't Care'

After a series of by and Ed Sheeran, the former shared his new music video, 'I Care'.

The 'Baby' shared the music video on his official account.

The quirky video shows the duo in different avatars. Bieber is seen dancing in a shimmery black cowboy suit, a cutesy teddy-bear suit, and a blue wrestling robe.

Sheeran too was seen wearing different outfits and shaking his legs. The entire video has been shot on a green screen whose background keeps changing.

The duo can be seen Photoshopped onto people's heads.

Lyrically, the single is about people who feel awkward at parties and find it difficult to interact with people in parties except for their love interest.

Before releasing the audio of the upbeat track, Bieber and Sheeran kept sharing cryptic posts to pique the curiosity of their fans.

The song is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and long-time collaborator "Poo Bear" Boyd.

The duo's collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single 'Love Yourself'.

Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Purpose', but recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 21 and joined her on stage singing his hit track 'Sorry'.

