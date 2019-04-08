Homeland Security Dept Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigns

has stepped down from her post, announced on Sunday (local time).

Trump said that US Customs and will replace Nielsen as the acting

" of Homeland Security will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service," Trump wrote on his handle.

"I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become I have confidence that do a great job!" read another tweet by Trump.

Nielsen, who was appointed as the Secretary of the in December 2017, oversaw the Trump administration's works on immigration enforcement, disaster relief, election security and cybersecurity, according to The Hill.

She had replaced John Kelly, who vacated the post to serve as However, Kelly resigned from his post at the end of 2018.

Nielsen's resignation came after had reported in November last year that the 46-year-old was on the verge of being fired by Trump, according to several officials.

It also came after several had suggested that she would put down her papers during a meeting with Trump at the in the evening.

Reportedly, Trump was at loggerheads with Nielsen over the implementation of immigration laws.

The development comes as Trump is pushing for a barricade to be built along the US- border, which according to him, would stop smuggling of drugs and prevent infiltration of migrants into the US.

For his wall to be built, Trump has declared a national emergency, where he can fund the barricade by bypassing the US Congress and using military funds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)