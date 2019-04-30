Can Hooda do an Amarinder for Congress in Haryana?

With the stakes being high in the elections, whose results will influence the state's Assembly elections to be held in October, the is betting big on its old warhorses and his son Deepinder Singh to stop the BJP juggernaut in the state.

While the former has been fielded from Sonipat, his son is in the fray for a fourth term from the Rohtak seat.

But the question is will senior be able to do for the party what Amarinder Singh did for the in in 2014?

The Congress, which had been out of power in since 2007, had, in a surprise move, announced Amarinder Singh's name from in the 2014 elections.

Amarinder Singh took up the challenge and not only delivered, but also handed the (BJP) and its candidate Arun Jaitley, who is now the Union Finance Minister, a humiliating defeat by winning by a margin of over one lakh votes. This happened while the BJP was having a good run in all the other north Indian states.

Amarinder Singh's Lok Sabha win boosted the Congress' political fortunes in and paved the way for the party to sweep the February 2017 state Assembly polls.

The is now pinning its hopes on a similar feat by the Hoodas to boost the fortunes of its faction-ridden unit.

