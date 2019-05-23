LS results 2019: Actors receive mixed response from voters

The 2019 elections witnessed a string of B-Town celebrities contesting from various seats across the country. While some of them managed to strike gold for their respective parties, others are trailing as per latest trends thereby getting a mixed response from voters in total.

For the BJP, names like Sunny Deol (Gurdaspur), (Asansol), (North East Delhi), Kirron Kher (Chandigarh), and have managed to garner votes from their respective constituencies and helped the BJP-led NDA to retain power for a second term.

However, as per latest trends, is trailing behind Samajwadi Party's in Azampur, while Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Azamgarh against BJP's

Meanwhile, for the Congress, big guns like Shatrughan Singh (Patna Sahib), (Fatehpur Sikri) and (Mumbai North) could not manage to woo voters, if latest trends are to be believed.

Besides them, TMC's Moon Moon Sen (Asansol), Samajwadi Party's (Lucknow) and (Bangalore Central) are also trailing in their respective areas.

As per the latest trends, the ruling BJP is storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the

The BJP whose campaign was spearheaded by on muscular nationalism and a strident anti- plank was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Its allies (20), JD-U (16) and (6) were also doing well in and

