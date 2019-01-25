Horrible to see youth opposing concept of marriage, couples not conceiving children, says N Chandrababu Naidu

It is horrible to see the youths of the country opposing the concept of marriage and even if they are married, they are not interested in conceiving a child, said N Chandrababu on Friday.

Speaking at an event here, said: "Nowadays, youth are reluctant to get married. Even after getting married, the couple is least interested in conceiving a child. It is horrible."

"Sadly, birth rates are decreasing while deaths rates are increasing in our state," he said.

Stating that India's family system is very unique and respectable, said that Indian couples have to take up the responsibility of "bearing at least one child."

"Countries like and are witnessing a downfall of the young population. At present, is not facing such a problem but it may occur in the future," Naidu said while comparing India's population growth with

The Chief Minister also spoke about the age restriction that he has set for those who want to contest the Panchayat elections.

"Recently, I have set a condition that those having more than two children are not eligible to contest Panchayat elections. However, now, we decided to remove that clause. We have decided to encourage them even if they have four children," he said.

This comes in contrast to the statement given by on Thursday over rising population in that if things are not brought under control, the situation will worsen in the next five-six decades.

"The should snatch away the voting rights and government jobs of the people who give birth to more than two children," the yoga guru had said.

