Houston: Indian diaspora eager to welcome Indian PM at 'Howdy Modi'

Enthusiastic people of the Indian diaspora have started arriving at the NRG stadium here, hours before the "Howdy Modi

''We are excited to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we expect to hear from him, and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe,'' Mitt, a Dallas resident who had drove all the way just for the 'Howdy Modi' event with his wife told ANI here.

The eagerness amongst the masses can be ascertained by the statements made by the crowd queuing up at the entrance of the NRG football stadium here, one of whom was seen with the Indian tricolour said, "We rushed in for the event and are very excited to hear from both, two great leaders from the two greatest democracies in the are coming together on the same platform."

The mega event will witness leaders of the two largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, sharing a stage before the largest gathering ever -- over 50,000 Indian-Americans -- for an elected foreign leader visiting the US.

The roughly three-hour-long event is being organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, which has served as a venue for some of the most impressive events starring Beyonce, Metallica, to name a few.

The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The excitement amongst the Indian diaspora can be ascertained from the fact that the people arriving at the stadium included some who had come off from neighbouring Canada to witness the event.

"We came from Canada just to witness the Howdy Modi program, my whole family is here just for Howdy Modi," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)