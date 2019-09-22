China: 10 killed after truck rams into crowd

At least ten people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a truck drove into a crowd of people in the Chinese province of Hunan on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at 8:40 am (local time) in the village of Zhenzhihua in Xiangtan City District. The truck was loaded with gravel at the time of the incident, reported Sputnik news agency.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear. An investigation into the matter is underway.

The injured have been sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

