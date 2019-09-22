Houston: Verve of mammoth gathering sums up the mood of Howdy Modi!

Amid euphoric atmosphere, the enthusiastic mammoth gathering of the Indian-American audience is all geared up to watch and listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Howdy Modi! event being organised here.

No this is not a football match, not even a basketball match. This is the crazy enthusiasm level of over 50,000 Indian diasporas who have gathered here to attend the historic community summit, Howdy Modi!

The younger generation too is reconnecting with India through the multiethnic cultural programs being held at NRG Stadium here.

Various traditional Indian dances, including Bhangra, Dandiya, and Bharatnatyam were performed by artists from across the US.

The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show featured close to 400 artists and community representatives.

Howdy Houston! How's the josh?..High Sir!--conveyed the verve of the audience here who have thronged the stadium just to see their 'Superstar' PM Modi.

