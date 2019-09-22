Wouldn't be surprised if there's some announcement today by Trump: Texas Senator

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): US Senator John Cornyn on Sunday told ANI here that he would not be surprised if there is "some sort of an announcement today" by US President Donald Trump.

The Texas Senator made the comments while speaking to ANI at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, which will see both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump come together.

The community summit is being held in honour of the Prime Minister as he's currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements. The White House had confirmed the US President's participation in the event, which is the first of its kind.

"Trump and Prime Minister Modi obviously have a strong and personal bond. But it is also based on the fact that Texas has natural gas that we can sell, export to India which can improve the quality of life of Indians. When I visited India a few years ago, I had noticed that many Indians don't have access to low-cost energy and so they're still using things like cow dung as part of their energy supplies. So this will improve the environment and the quality of life for Indians too," Cornyn said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there is some announcement today by President Trump. Hopefully, we can work through those trading differences," he added while speaking to ANI.

The close relationship between the leaders of the world's two largest democracies could be seen in a Twitter conversation where both of them expressed their eagerness for meeting at the event on Sunday.

