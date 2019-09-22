Looking forward to meeting you: Modi replies to Trump as both head for Houston mega-event

The close ties shared between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump can already be seen playing out, as both leaders head towards the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event organised by the Texas India Forum here.

While en route to Houston to be with his "friend", Trump on Sunday tweeted, "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!"

Responding to this, Modi said, " It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon."

The mega-event, meanwhile, started off on a spiritual note, with the rendition of Gurbani by community members.

The cultural performances ranged from classical Indian dance forms to fusion Bollywood dances, a moving acapella performance to Rabindra Sangeet and a yoga showcase.

The event also highlighted the difference the Indian-American community has made in the United States, through short videos on members of the Indian diaspora which were played out for the crowd through the mega screens at the stadium.

Several members of the crowd danced in the aisles as performers took to the stage.

The first of its kind, the 'Howdy Modi!' event is being held at the massive NRG Stadium here, which has previously hosted the likes of Beyonce and U2.

Spirits ran high as the Indian-American community, right from children to elderly diaspora members, came together to welcome the Prime Minister, with the venue being jam-packed hours before the event's start.

Several attendees wore a customised red and white 'Howdy Modi!' shirt, while several waved Indian flags amidst the ocean of people at the mega event.

The organisers had estimated a turnout of over 50,000 people at the special event, which marked a special moment in the India-US relationship and highlighted the close ties shared by two of the largest democracies in the

The event marks the first out of two times Modi and the US President are slated to meet during the Prime Minister's week-long trip to the USA.

