Huawei wins award for best camera phone and best value smartphone of 2019

Chinese electronics manufacturer received two prestigious awards at the annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards (MCCA) 2019, held at London.

The award ceremony is part of an annual consumer survey, where candidates are selected by TechRadar's expert panel of judges. Consumers are also invited to vote for the coveted winner of the TechRadar MCCA trophy and elect a winner each for the consumers' choice award for the best network and device.

The P30 Pro that comes with a sophisticated rear camera developed by Leica, was elected as the Best Camera Phone and the P smart 2019 was crowned as the Best Value Phone. While the P30 Pro retails in India at a starting price of Rs 71,990, the Huawei P smart is yet to make it to Indian shores.

"The Huawei P smart 2019 was praised by our judges for its slick design and an impressive amount of storage- all for an incredible price," said the hosts.

This was quickly followed by the Best Camera Phone category where the was announced as the winner.

"You might think that four cameras on one phone is a bit of a gimmick, but Huawei has shown that it can make a brilliant camera with that technology, offering a phone that blew our judges away with the clarity and richness of its snaps," added the host.

Huawei has been a constant performer at the MCAA awards, having won three TechRadar Mobile Choice Awards in 2018 (Manufacturer of the Year, Phone of the Year, Best Camera Phone). Huawei also won two awards in 2017 (Best Mid-Market Phone, One to Watch) and one in 2016 (Best Camera Phone).

"We are honoured to once again be recognised by consumers and the tech experts at TechRadar, and we're pleased to receive two awards for Huawei P Series devices. Huawei is committed to bringing new and improved smart-phone photography experiences to consumers, pushing the limit of smart-phone camera capabilities with ground-breaking and bold technologies," said Li Changzhu, Vice President of the Handset Business, Huawei.

"Running for 19 years in the UK, our annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards surpassed any existing consumer benchmark by receiving over 34,000 customer votes, showing us that consumers love the opportunity to vote for who they love the most," said Mark Fermor, Awards Director, TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards.

Huawei has sold over 17 million (1.7 crores or 170 lakhs) units of the P30 series and the smartphone has won many accolades including the prestigious 'EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020' award by the European Image and Sound Association (EISA).