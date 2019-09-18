Huawei to soon launch Kirin 990 chipset-powered 5G-ready devices in India

China's Consumer Business Group on Tuesday announced that it will bring its flagship Kirin 990 system-on- chip (SoC) in India soon. The Kirin 990, world's first 5G-integrated mobile chipset, is the first mobile SoC to come with 10.3 billion transistors, thus making it incredibly fast and efficient.

According to the company, the version of the chip will be available in India with the upcoming line up of smartphones.

"As one of Huawei's key markets, customer-centric innovation is at the heart of everything we do in India. We have always believed in bringing the very best to our consumers by continuously focusing on innovation and making the experience better, every single time.

"The Kirin 990 is the very pinnacle of smartphone technology today and will leapfrog consumers into a new era of We are glad to announce a chipset that will revolutionise the way people use their smartphones," Tornado Pan, Country Manager ( Brand), Consumer Business, said in a statement.

Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 (5G), launched during the IFA earlier this month, are also designed to bring elevated performance, energy efficiency, AI capabilities and photography experience to an extensive group of 4G smartphone users.

Featuring 7 nm+ EUV manufacturing process, Kirin 990 (5G) is integrated with a modem, and occupies a smaller area while consuming less power.

The Kirin 990 SoC features a three-level power efficiency structure, comprising of two ultra-large cores, two large cores, and four small cores, with a dominant frequency up to 2.86 GHz.

