Our 'self-proclaimed Chowkidar' was sleeping when defaulters were looting our banks: Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Poll in Odisha's Patkura assembly seat postponed after candidate's death
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that "our self-proclaimed watchman" was sleeping while the defaulters fled the country after "looting banks."

"Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi fled the country after looting our banks and our self-proclaimed watchman Narendra Modi kept sleeping. Militants attacked our country and the watchman did nothing. I ask you --Do you need such a watchman," asked Kharge.

Addressing an election rally at Kalaburagi, Kharge lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for running its whole campaign around PM Modi.

"Instead of giving an account of their works done during the past five years, they run their campaign solely around Narendra Modi. This is baseless," said Kharge.

The veteran Congress leader is seeking re-election from Gulbarga parliamentary constituency.

Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 14 constituencies went to polls during the second phase of General Elections on April 18.

The remaining 14 seats will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 23:15 IST

