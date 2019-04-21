Our 'self-proclaimed Chowkidar' was sleeping when defaulters were looting our banks: Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, senior on Sunday said that "our self-proclaimed watchman" was sleeping while the defaulters fled the country after "looting banks."

"Vijay Mallya, and fled the country after looting our banks and our self-proclaimed watchman kept sleeping. Militants attacked our country and the watchman did nothing. I ask you --Do you need such a watchman," asked Kharge.

Addressing an election rally at Kalaburagi, Kharge lashed out at the for running its whole campaign around PM Modi.

"Instead of giving an account of their works done during the past five years, they run their campaign solely around This is baseless," said Kharge.

The veteran is seeking re-election from Gulbarga parliamentary constituency.

Out of 28 seats in Karnataka, 14 constituencies went to polls during the second phase of on April 18.

The remaining 14 seats will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

