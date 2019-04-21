BJP's Naresh Agrawal wants Amit Shah as PM; another leader says vote for 'cycle'

BJP leader Naresh Agrawal on Sunday expressed his 'desire' to make party president Amit Shah the prime minister, while another leader Ashok Vajpayee appealed to the people to vote for 'cycle.'
All this 'goof-up' took place during an election rally here in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present.
"I want to tell you all, please do not get carried away by religion and caste. I want to appeal to people from 'Satsang Samaj' that to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again, please stand in the queue on polling stations since morning on April 29. Press the 'cycle' button to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi win (Cycle Wali Button Dabakar Modiji Ko Jeetane Ka Kaam Karna)," he said.
Addressing the same gathering, BJP leader Naresh Agrawal said: "Mayawati is fighting on 36 seats and Akhilesh is fighting on 38 seats. Which masters have trained them that those fighting on 38 seats are thinking to become the Prime Minister?"
"Maybe they have found some "jugaad." But please declare who will be your Prime Minister. Our Prime Minister (candidate) is Amit Shah. Who will be your Prime Minister," Agrawal said.
The election to 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state is scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases of polling. Sixteen seats of the state went to polls in the first two phases held on April 11 and April 18. The results will be announced on May 23.
