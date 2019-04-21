Congress fooled the citizens for 70 years: Nitin Gadkari

on Sunday while addressing a public rally in Constituency here alleged that has only fooled the people of this country in the period of 70 years.

said: "In these 70 years period has just fooled the people of this country. Projects that had been left half by NCP- by taking 10% advance were later completed by our party."

Pointing out at the developments during the BJP tenure, said: "Today this country has changed. Metro was bought in public service. We also brought the double-decker bus whose capacity is even more than that of a metro train."

"We have to decide that....when attack took place so many people died. We all condemned that attack. I want to ask people whether you want a who kneels down next to terrorism or you want a who stands strong and react," he further added.

The Lok Sabha polls for 48 parliamentary seats in began on April 11. It has been staggered in four phases till April 29. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)