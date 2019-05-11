Huge backlash for Kim for her prison reform movement

American reality star Kim Kardashian is the target of huge backlash from people involved in the prison reform movement who think she is getting too much credit for her '90-day Freedom Campaign' to free inmates with mild offences.
Kim along with her two attorneys, Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective, launched a 90-day Freedom campaign aimed at releasing inmates with non-violent offences like low-level drug offence.
Under the campaign, Kim was able to free 17 inmates, as TMZ reported.
People from the prison reform movement are now coming up with comments against the star and her attorneys for receiving too much media coverage for being a star.
Brittany K. Barnett, in a live chat with TMZ, talked about how people are dedicating their time to free non-offensive inmates. She puts the blame on media which is overlooking Kim's efforts.
Barnett said people believe that Kim is getting the coverage just because she is star while her true efforts are not being reported.
Barnett and MiAngel also took to social media to address the backlash and said, "We are two Black women lawyers. We do this for the CULTURE, the CAUSE, and the CODE."
Kim, under the purview of the campaign, also sat with President Trump in the White House to discuss the same. She often deals with Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President directly.
After Kim launched the campaign to free the inmates, she was flooded with emails, letters, and social media messages.
