Rihanna to launch a new luxury fashion line

is coming up with a new luxury fashion line 'Fenty' which is expected to debut in spring this year.

According to Eonline, has partnered with to create The brand will include shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear.

"Everybody knows as a wonderful singer, at Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within To support Rihanna to start up the Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success," LVMH's BernardArnault said

"Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together," the 31-year-old said.

A few months ago Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, for exploiting her name in million-dollar business deals.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, sued her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, for an invasion of privacy and "egregiously and fraudulently" misrepresenting their company,

