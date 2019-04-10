Huge cash seized from BMW car in Delhi

An election vigilance team on Tuesday recovered approximately Rs 1 crore in cash from a car near a check-post in the area of

The cash was seized by a Special Security Team (SST) deployed in the area in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the police said.

The recovery was made when the vehicle was randomly stopped for checking.

"The recovered money was handed over to the Income Tax department and FST in charge for further investigation into the matter," the police said.

