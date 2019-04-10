Huge cash seized from BMW car in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Rains lash Delhi, air improves to 'moderate'
MNC employee raped by colleagues in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj
7-yr-old 'molested' while sleeping in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Delhi: Fashion designer, help murdered in Vasant Kunj, 3 arrested
Traffic restrictions in Delhi for New Year's eve, no vehicles allowed in Connaught Place
-
An election vigilance team on Tuesday recovered approximately Rs 1 crore in cash from a BMW car near a check-post in the Poorvi Marg area of Vasant Vihar.
The cash was seized by a Special Security Team (SST) deployed in the area in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the police said.
The recovery was made when the vehicle was randomly stopped for checking.
"The recovered money was handed over to the Income Tax department and FST in charge for further investigation into the matter," the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU