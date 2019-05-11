Hundreds of inmates escape after riots break out in Indonesian prison

Hundreds of prisoners escaped from an Indonesian jail on after rioting and fire broke out on Saturday morning at the detention centre.

The incident occurred after the police raided the on Friday evening and found a female prisoner in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Following this, the authorities coordinated with the narcotics division of the to raid the entire penitentiary, reported The

The rioting was triggered after a reportedly hit one of the inmates who was caught using the said drug. The angered prisoners set the guard's office on fire.

In a massive manhunt by the authorities following the incident, around 110 prisoners have been recaptured, while an unknown number of others remain at large.

"We'll check the number [of the prisoners who ran away] later. The officers are trying to negotiate with the other prisoners," said

Widodo claimed there were no casualties, but a was hit by a during the incident.

