10 civilians rescued from Taliban prison in Afghanistan

The commandos rescued 10 civilians from a prison in an operation conducted late Friday night in the country's northern province of Kunduz, a military source said on Saturday.

"The raid was launched in Aq Saray village, district late Friday, and the building used by the as a detention centre was destroyed by the security forces," quoted as saying.

militants guarding the facility fled before the troops arrived. The civilians were shifted to an army camp for the identification process before being provided accommodation. They would be joining their families soon.

Taliban insurgents frequently detain civilians from across villages and highways on charges of spying for the government security forces.

