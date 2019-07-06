Hyderabad: 2 people arrested for robbery and snatching, 2 absconding

Hyderabad Police have arrested two gang members who were allegedly involved in the robbery and snatching cases while two other suspects are said to be absconding.

While the arrested suspects have been identified as Mohammed Feroz (34), and Syed Majeed (25), the absconding suspects have been identified as Menaj and Waheed.

"The arrested suspects are 'rowdy sheeters' and have a criminal background, they have been involved in serious offences committed in Hyderabad. These four gang members robbed at two locations in the city, first at the City Center Mall then near Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. We are planning to invoke Preventive Detention (PD) act against the offenders," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) AR Srinivas said while addressing the media.

The robbers threatened few people in the City Center Mall and snatched cash from them. Later, they also threatened an auto driver and fled with his auto.

In another incident, they threatened few people with a sword near Sarojini Devi Eyes Hospital and fled away after snatching their mobiles and Rs 600 cash, as told by Srinivas.

The arrested suspects were produced in the court and remanded into judicial custody. Search for other suspects is underway.

