13 Amarnath pilgrims injured in road mishap in Anantnag

As many as 13 Amarnath pilgrims were injured in a road mishap at Hernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

Two buses carrying Amarnath yatris rammed into each other in which 13 'yatris' were injured. Injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment, police said.

They have sustained minor injuries and are said to be out of danger.

