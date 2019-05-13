Hyderabad: 21 Sikh couples tie knot in mass marriage ceremony

-
ALSO READ
Sikhs aim to plant million trees to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak
British Sikh woman's honour killing story hits UK TV screens
#BurnTheTricolor, a malicious campaign by Sikhs for Justice
Delhi minority panel issues notices to DSGMC office-bearers for violation of religious code
Move Sports Ministry, SC tells petitioners seeking no helmet for Sikh sportsmen
-
A grand mass marriage ceremony of 21 Sikh couples was organised here on Sunday.
The ceremony, which reportedly saw brides and bridegrooms coming from different parts of Telangana as well as from nearby states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, was held at the Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Ground in Hyderabad's Ameerpet region.
While the brides decked out in brightly coloured traditional Punjabi attires, the grooms - adorning saffron 'pagris' (headgear) - were also dressed in ethnic Indian outfits.
For the wedding ceremony, the 'Guru Granth Sahib' - the holy book of Sikhs - was duly installed at the venue. The rituals were completed with the couples encircling the holy book and taking blessings.
Before the wedding, a 'baraat' (wedding procession) was also taken out from Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet to the stadium.
The mass ceremony was reportedly organised by Prabandhak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb and Sadh Sangat, Ameerpet. The organising committee had made all the necessary arrangements without charging anything from the couples who got married.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU