Hyderabad: Custom officials arrest a person with 3.3 kgs smuggled gold

ANI  |  General News 

Customs officials have nabbed a person with 3.3 kgs smuggled gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

According to officials, the accused named Chowtipalli Suresh, who was travelling back to Hyderabad from Singapore, was nabbed on May 5 on suspicion of carrying smuggled gold.

The gold was concealed in a tailored cloth and tied to his waist and also hidden in his shoes.

A case has been booked against the accused in this regard.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 01:15 IST

