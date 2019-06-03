Hyderabad: Governor orders handover of AP govt buildings to Telangana

ESL Narasimhan on Sunday issued orders to re-allocate buildings, given to the State government for its offices in Hyderabad, back to the State government.

At the time of United state's bifurcation, government buildings in were allocated equally between the and AP state governments. Since the entire government is functioning from its capital Amaravati, the official buildings allocated for it were lying vacant.

However, is paying electricity bills, other maintenance costs for the buildings though it was not utilising them. Against this backdrop, the State Cabinet on Sunday urged the to re-allocate the office buildings given to the

The has also requested the to allocate one building for the for setting up its police wing and another building for its other offices. The has urged the Governor to use his powers to allocate the buildings earmarked for the AP State government.

The Governor positively responded to the Telangana state cabinet's request and issued orders to allocate all the government office buildings to the Similarly, the Governor mentioned that one building for the and another for other offices will also be allocated.

K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed the orders given by the Governor and said that since all the official work is being done by the AP State Government from Amaravati, it is a better idea to put the government buildings of the AP State lying idle in for better use.

The CM said it is a welcome and auspicious sign that both the state government have decided to move forward with people's welfare in mind and development of both the states as the main aim with mutual good will and fraternity.

