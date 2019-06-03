Rajasthan: Telangana police attacked in Bhilwara

A team of police was attacked by some villagers here while attempting to nab an accused from a village of the district.

According to information, the police team was in the district on Sunday to nab an accused miscreant and while it was conducting searches in Baratia village of Gulabpur region, it was attacked by some villagers.

One Sub-Inspector, and three constables were injured in the attack. The seriously injured SI was referred to Bhilwara hospital, while the constables suffered minor injuries.Gulabpura police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC including one for obstructing government work and is searching for the accused.

