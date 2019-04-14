Hyderabad: Missing techie's body found stuffed in suitcase; Boyfriend arrested

The body of a woman, missing for the last few days, was found stuffed in a suitcase in Soorarum area here, police said on Sunday.

Police said the body, identified as of one Lavanya, has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The prime suspect in the case Sunil Kumar, who was allegedly in a live-in relationship with her since the year 2017, was arrested today.

Ramachandra Rao, Circle Inspector, station told ANI over phone: " who was missing for the last few days was in a relationship with since the year 2017. The duo were classmates while studying engineering. with an intention to sexually exploit had proposed to her in the year 2017 and she accepted it."

"Later their engagement was also fixed but Sunil somehow managed to postpone it. was pressurising to marry her, so he (Sunil) hatched a plan to kill her," he added.

The further said that Sunil had lied to Lavanya's parents about getting a job in

"He told her parents that he wanted to take Lavanya to on the pretext of the job. Lavanya's parents agreed for it and they came to the airport on April 4 to see them off. After her parents left the took Lavanya to nearby lodge in Shamshabad and throttled her to death," Rao said.

According to police, he later stuffed her body into a suitcase on April 5 and threw it in a drain in Soorarum area.

The suspect Sunil was nabbed on Sunday after Lavanya's parents filed a missing complaint on April 7. The accused confessed to killing her, police said.

"He has been charged under Section 302 IPC. The dead body of Lavanya has been recovered from Soorarum area and shifted to a government hospital for PME," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)