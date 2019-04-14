TDP youth wing leader attacked, hospitalised

TDP youth wing, Telugu Nadu Students Federation's district was allegedly attacked with iron rods on Sunday here in

Naidu has been admitted to a local private hospital where he is undergoing treatment of "critical injuries" on his head and hand.

TDP has alleged that the attack is the handiwork of the cadre of the (YSRCP)

Reportedly, a few hours ago before the attack, is said to have discussed with district leaders of the party about the alleged "life threats" he was receiving.

Earlier on April 11 polling in was marred with violence, as multiple clashes broke out between workers of and YSRCP across the state.

Polling was held on Thursday for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in

