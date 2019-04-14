Azam Khan makes below the belt 'khaki' comment on Jaya Prada

Senior (SP) and former on Sunday made a below the belt 'khaki' comment on Jaya Prada, who is contesting the poll from here on the BJP ticket.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****," said Khan while addressing an election rally here.

Khan, who is in the fray from on the SP ticket, made the obnoxious remark in the presence of former and other senior party leaders, who were present on the dais.

"BJP candidate! You told TV channels after performing 'puja' that there is a 'daanav' in I have to finish. I did not know what 'daanav' meant. My Hindu friends told me that it means 'rakhshas," said Khan.

"Remember for two people I was expelled from the SP. I did not rebel. I did not complain and I waited. I did not change the boat," he said.

Urging people to stay united, the said: "Hug Dalits because injustice has been done to them for thousands of years. Think and decide but once you decide, don't go back. Stay united and you will see that the throne from here to will be yours."

"It is not a question of victory or defeat. It is not even a question of my victory or defeat. The question is if the change will happen in the country or not," he said.

"Let one get sacrificed but ( Narendra) Modi's cruel rule must go way. Those who make fight, their rule should go," he said.

The election for 80 seats in the state is scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases. Eight seats in the state went to polls in the first phase on April 11. The final phase of voting will take place on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

