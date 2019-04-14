Madhya Pradesh e-tender scam: EOW arrests state govt employee

-
Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday arrested State Electric Development Corporation ODS Nand Kumar Brahme in connection with the e-tender scam.
He is accused of manipulating the data of the bids that were to be issued by the government.
This is the first arrest of a government official in the alleged scam.
On Thursday, EOW had raided the office of an IT company OSMO IT Solutions and arrested three of its directors in connection with the case.
EOW had lodged an FIR against three IT companies in connection with the case last year.
The companies are accused of allegedly hacking and manipulating the online platform of the state government. This was done to favour some private companies by seeing the e-tenders even before the bids were opened.
