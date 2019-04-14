Madhya Pradesh e-tender scam: EOW arrests state govt employee

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday arrested ODS Kumar Brahme in connection with the scam.

He is accused of manipulating the data of the bids that were to be issued by the government.

This is the first arrest of a in the alleged scam.

On Thursday, had raided the office of an IT company and arrested three of its directors in connection with the case.

had lodged an FIR against three IT companies in connection with the case last year.

The companies are accused of allegedly hacking and manipulating the of the This was done to favour some private companies by seeing the even before the bids were opened.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)