Hyderabad police busts notorious TSRTC gang, two held for stealing bus

police has busted a notorious gang that stole a bus belonging to the State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) from (MGBS).

"On April 24, the received a complaint regarding the theft of bus from Jaggari Venkatesham. Immediately, special teams were formed to trace the missing bus and apprehend the offenders," said Police

During the investigation, the bus was located at of

It was found that the bus was sold to and Farooq who run a scrap business in district,

On reaching Nanded, police said it learnt that the accused and stole the bus from Chilkulaguda and sold it to Naweed and Farooq who dismantled the vehicle in order to sell its parts.

Police has seized all the parts of the bus, including its gas cutting cylinders, engine, seats, as well as Rs 19,500 cash from their possession.

Police later learned that Abed and Zehad were involved in several burglary cases.

