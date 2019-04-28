Hyderabad police busts notorious TSRTC gang, two held for stealing bus

Hyderabad police has busted a notorious gang that stole a bus belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).
"On April 24, the Afzalgunj Police received a complaint regarding the theft of bus from RTC Driver Jaggari Venkatesham. Immediately, special teams were formed to trace the missing bus and apprehend the offenders," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.
During the investigation, the bus was located at Nanded of Maharashtra.
It was found that the bus was sold to Mohammed Naweed and Farooq who run a scrap business in Nanded district, Maharashtra.
On reaching Nanded, police said it learnt that the accused Syed Abed and Syed Zehad stole the bus from Chilkulaguda and sold it to Naweed and Farooq who dismantled the vehicle in order to sell its parts.
Police has seized all the parts of the bus, including its gas cutting cylinders, engine, seats, gas cutter pipes as well as Rs 19,500 cash from their possession.
Police later learned that Abed and Zehad were involved in several burglary cases.
