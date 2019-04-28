No PM except Modi took "foolish" decisions like demonetisation, GST: Rahul Gandhi

on Saturday said that no except took "foolish" decisions such as demonetisation and Goods and Servies Tax (GST) in the past 70 years.

"In the past 70 years, no one took the foolish decisions such as demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (GST). It is only who siphoned off the money of the poor."

The charged Modi with lying to the people in the last five years on employment and farmers' issues.

" has lied to the nation for the last five years. In his speeches, he does not speak about employment, farmers or Rs 15 lakh (in every person's bank account). He speaks by looking at the teleprompter and his speech is controlled by a from behind. Time is about to change," he told reporters here.

Earlier, addressing an election rally, Gandhi termed as "foolish" the demonetisation and (GST) decisions taken by the

"Not a single youth in the country can say 'yes, chowkidar gave me employment' because the unemployment rate in the country is the highest in the last 45 years," he said.

Sonia Gandhi, who is the sitting from Raebareli, is seeking re-election from the constituency. Polling for the seat will be held on May 6.

