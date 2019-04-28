NCPCR asks five states to stop sale of Johnson & Johnson Baby shampoo

The Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday said that secretaries of five states, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and were asked to stop the sale of Johnson & Johnson baby as the product tested positive for formaldehyde.

" drug control authority had tested Johnson and Johnson baby and found formaldehyde in it which is harmful for the children. So, secretaries of five different regions were asked to stop the sale of this product," Kanoongo said while speaking to ANI.

"We have been receiving complaints about the product since 2016. We asked the authorities in five states of to collect samples and test them in the government Laboratories. Recently, when we started getting more complaints, we summoned the chief secretaries of five states on April 15 and sought immediate result after lab test," he said.

On being asked about the talcum powder, Kanoongo said: "The samples of talcum powder were also sent for testing in the laboratories. So far no issues were reported. That is why have not taken any call on it. It is the duty of the government to take action on the complaints. For now, we should stop the sale of shampoos."

He added that so far he has not received any reports from the state chief secretaries regarding the halt on the sale of Johnson & Johnson baby

Earlier on Friday, the NCPCR had sought sample lab test reports from authorities on Johnson & Johnson baby talcum powder and shampoo. It took up the safety issues related to the alleged presence of asbestos and carcinogenic substance in the company's baby talcum powder and shampoo.

"We will not allow anybody to sell substandard or to our children. None of the companies should treat children as customers, they are the future of Ensuring the safety of children is one of the prime objectives of the NCPCR," the had told ANI.

