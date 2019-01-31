I am in pain, won't keep quiet anymore, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda warns Congress

JD(S) leader HD Deve on Thursday publicly voiced his unhappiness with ally Congress, saying he was in 'pain' and would not remain 'quiet anymore.'

Gowda, father of HD Kumaraswamy, made known that the six months of running the coalition government with the was not a pleasant experience but he had "not opened mouth."

"Is this a way to run the coalition government, where we have to request our partner not to use foul language? Six months have passed that became the and all kinds of things have happened in six months. Till now I haven't opened my mouth but now I can't keep quiet," he said.

His comment comes days after several state leaders demanded that former be made CM again.

also slammed former who a few days back misbehaved with a woman, where he snatched her mic.

"How can anyone touch anybody's clothes? He is a kind of person who does not even meet MLAs," said.

