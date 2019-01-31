Cong did nothing for minorities: Amit Shah

Keeping up its tirade against the Congress, on Thursday said the government had ensured the development without appeasement of all poor and the minorities, while pointing out that the exit of rule saw an end to communal riots in different states.

Addressing BJP minority morcha event in New Delhi, Shah said, "...Jaise jaise aur uske kul ke sarkare samampt hoti gayi desh me dange bhi samapt hote gaye... (As the rule of the and its governments petered out there was also a cessation of riots)."

"For 55 years the same family of Congress ruled the country but did nothing. I want to ask those who indulge in politics of appeasement, about what you did for the minorities despite ruling for decades? The BJP believes in the development of everyone, including minorities," he said.

Taking a dig at former Manmohan Singh's much talked 'minority have first right' statement, Shah said, "Those who used to say that minority have first right on the resources of the country, gave nothing to them but we say that poor have first right on country's resources and we gave it to poor and minority as well. We provided them with electricity, a lot of people got toilets, cylinders and even houses. BJP doesn't believe in appeasement and it's our policy that when every section of society is developed minority will also progress."

In December 2006, had asserted that plans for minorities, particularly Muslims must have the first claim on resources so that benefits of development reach them equitably.

"We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably the fruits of development. These must have the first claim on resources," he said in his address at the 52nd meeting of the Development Council.

Shah also asserted that in the 11 years of BJP rule in the country since independence no community be it Sikhs, Christians, Muslims or any other community could say that they were not being allowed to live as per their traditions.

The also pointed out that the had in passed the Triple Talaq ordinance, which calls for jail for Muslim men who are accused of instant divorce.

Shah also clarified the BJP government's step to abolish Haj subsidy and use the amount for the welfare of girls from the Muslim community. "Interestingly, for the first time in 2018 after independence 1,75,025 Muslims went on Haj, including about 48 per cent women.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)