I-League: Real Kashmir, Minerva Punjab awarded one point each

Real FC and FC have been awarded one point each in the 2018-19, approved by the (AIFF) during a meeting here on Saturday.

A league match between and Minerva scheduled on February 18 was to be rescheduled later as per the decision taken by the Following the decision made at the meeting, finished their campaign at the third place with 37 points from 20 matches whereas Minerva wrapped up at the ninth position with 18 points from as many matches, AIFF said.

Meanwhile, the committee deliberated withdrawal of the clubs from Super Cup 2019 relying upon the relevant clauses of participation agreement and Super Cup regulations. The committee unanimously decided to refer the matter to the

It was decided that TW3 method of bone-age determination will be implemented for the Sub-Junior National Championship next season onward. The committee decided that the eligibility to participate in upcoming Sub-junior and 2019-20 season will be a bone-age rating up to 13.4 and 15.4 years respectively, received under the AIFF BADP Guidelines.

AIFF Senior and Chairman, chaired the meeting.

B K Roka, Chirag Tanna, Rochak Langer along with Sunando Dhar, CEO, I-League were present besides Rahul Mascarenhas, Chairman, Committee and Vece Paes, Chairman, Medical Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)