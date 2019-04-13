I-League: Real Kashmir, Minerva Punjab awarded one point each

-
Real Kashmir FC and Minerva Punjab FC have been awarded one point each in the I-League 2018-19, approved by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee during a meeting here on Saturday.
A league match between Kashmir and Minerva scheduled on February 18 was to be rescheduled later as per the decision taken by the Emergency Committee. Following the decision made at the meeting, Kashmir finished their campaign at the third place with 37 points from 20 matches whereas Minerva wrapped up at the ninth position with 18 points from as many matches, AIFF said.
Meanwhile, the committee deliberated withdrawal of the I-League clubs from Super Cup 2019 relying upon the relevant clauses of I-League participation agreement and Super Cup regulations. The committee unanimously decided to refer the matter to the Disciplinary Committee.
It was decided that TW3 method of bone-age determination will be implemented for the Sub-Junior National Championship next season onward. The committee decided that the eligibility to participate in upcoming Sub-junior and Junior League 2019-20 season will be a bone-age rating up to 13.4 and 15.4 years respectively, received under the AIFF BADP Guidelines.
AIFF Senior Vice President and League Committee Chairman, Subrata Dutta chaired the meeting.
B K Roka, Chirag Tanna, Rochak Langer along with Sunando Dhar, CEO, I-League were present besides Rahul Mascarenhas, Chairman, Legal Advisory Committee and Vece Paes, Chairman, Sports Medical Committee.
