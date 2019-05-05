I'm responsible for the performances, Solskjaer

Ole Solskjaer said that it is his job to make sure that his players get the maximum out of their potential.

"We've got to get it right on the pitch with the ones we have. It's not just about signing players. It's about making sure the ones here get the maximum out of their potential, because we do have so many good players here, and that's my job. At the moment, I'm responsible for the performances. I'm the one that should get that flak if there is some," Goal quotes Solskjaer, as saying.

Manchester United have only won two of their past 10 matches, in all competitions. Also, they are 29 points behind Liverpool, who atop the points table in the

Solskjaer further said that although he is an optimistic person but does not see his club pushing for a title next campaign.

"It is not realistic. Of course I'm an optimist but I don't think that's realistic, because the two teams now at the top of the table they are far ahead of the chasing pack," Solskjaer said.

"We have to make sure that we are getting closer and moving that way up the table and not looking over the shoulders because there are big clubs, good clubs wanting to chase that top six," he added.

