Stamm International Boxing Tournament: Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik win Gold

and won a gold medal each in the XXXVI International Tournament in Warsaw, on Saturday and with this win Indian boxers collected a rich haul of two gold, one silver, and three bronze after the conclusion of the tournament.

Solanki won his medal in the 52kg category whereas Kaushik won his medal in the 69kg category.

The 22-year-old Solanki was seen in impeccable form as he outclassed England's 5-0 on his way to the

On the other hand, Kaushik too exhibited the confidence that he had displayed last year to grab gold and the silver. He defeated Morocco's 4-1.

The only disappointment for the Indian contingent on the final day of this European tournament was the result of

Hussamuddin (56kg), who started the 2019 season with a silver from the tournament, had to remain content with yet another silver finish following a 1-4 defeat to Russia's Mukhammad Shekhov despite producing a strong show throughout the bout.

Besides them, three Indian pugilists had to settle for the bronze after losing their respective semi-final contests.

In 69kg, 2014 silver medallist and Arjuna awardee, Mandeep Jangra went down 0-5 to Russia's while in 91kg, Sanjeet too lost to of by an identical score.

In 64kg category, Ankit Khatana gave his all but was edged 2-3 by of in a tight semi-final clash.

The six-day competition saw boxers from all over the world participating in 10 categories in the men's section and in five categories in the women's section as they gear up for the World Championships later in the year.

