Ambati Rayudu writes to BCCI, announces retirement

Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday made a decision to step away from cricket and retired from all forms and levels of the game.

In a letter to the BCCI, former India middle-order batsman said, "I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."

The 33-year-old expressed his gratitude to the national governing body for cricket and all the state associations including Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha, and IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians for their support.

"I also would like to thank the two ipl franchises MI and Csk for their support," he continued.

Rayudu also thanked captains MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under whom he played.

"It has been a honour and privilege to have represented our country. I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team," he said.

The former middle-order batsman signed off, saying he learned from every up and down in his career at various levels. He also thanked his family and well-wishers for their continued support.

"Finally I would like to thank my family and all the wellwishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey," he concluded.

The cricketer was snubbed from the World Cup squad and in place of him, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was given a chance in the team.

While announcing the squad, chief selector MSK Prasad had said, "After the Champions Trophy, we tried a lot of middle order batsmen, which includes (Dinesh) Karthik as well. We gave Rayudu many chances, but Shankar gives us the ability with the three dimensions (bowling, batting, fielding). If the conditions are suitable, he can come in as an all-rounder. Shankar is a batsman who can bowl, we are looking to play him at number four."

Following the announcement, Rayudu took Twitter and posted a cheeky message.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," Rayudu had tweeted.

Even after injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Shankar in the ongoing World Cup, Rayudu was not called into the squad. Dhawan and Shankar were replaced by Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal, respectively.

Rayudu was a regular member in the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format. He had been team's number four batsman since the Asia Cup last year. He had scored one century and four half-centuries since then.

Rayudu even scored 113-ball 90 in New Zealand earlier this year paving the way for India's victory. But he fell off the wagon of late as he was not able to replicate his good performances in the ODI series against Australia. The batsman played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.

