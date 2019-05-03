I pray for future of this great nation: Robert Vadra on Sadhvi's remark that caressing cow helps control BP

"I pray for the future of this great nation," said Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi's husband, on Friday taking a jibe at BJP candidate in consituency Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

took to to take a dig at the Malegaon blast accused over her remarks that caressing a cow from the back towards the neck helps in curing blood pressure issues.

"Well, what can I say? I pray for the future of this great nation. The future of our next generation is in our hands. Let's move forward not backward," he said.

urged the voters to "use their vote sensibly".

The (ECI) had on May 1 barred Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours for seeking votes on the religious lines and thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

So far, Thakur has been served three notices by the ECI for violating the MCC on various occasions.

Thakur had made headlines for multiple controversial statements made by her since her candidature from was announced by the BJP for the ongoing

Last month, Thakur had said former Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief had lost his life because she had "cursed" him. Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in in November 2008.

She had also courted controversy by saying she was "proud" of her involvement in the demolition of in 1992, remarks over which the Commission gave her a 72-hour ban on electioneering.

Polling in will be held on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

