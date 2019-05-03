Cyclone Fani: NSUI requests postponement of NEET exam

The Students' Union of (NSUI) president, has written a letter to the President, and Union HRD ministry -- requesting them to postpone NEET exam, in view of difficulties faced by students due to cyclone 'Fani' in Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.

"NEET exam for medical entrance needs a lot of concentration and dedication with the preparation of at least 2 years. The cyclone FANI that has reached the coastal belt of East has created destruction, with no power supply and other unavailability of other basic needs," the letter reads.

"The students have dedicated 2 years to clear this test, but due to the cyclone it would not be right to conduct this test for the entire country considering the fact that it is an All Exam with admission based on merit," the letter further stated.

The exam is scheduled for May 5.

