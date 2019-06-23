I remember losing sleep: Kristin Davis on her guest role in 'Friends'

Davis, who starred in the HBO series 'Sex and the City', recalled her time when she was roped in to play a guest role in the much-loved sitcom 'Friends'.

Davis essayed the role of Erin, a woman who Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) desperately tried to pair up with Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

"I remember losing sleep," Weekly quoted her as saying in an interview with Today.

Davis revealed that while she got a big one in 'Sex and the City', she was afraid of her tiny part in 'Friends'.

" was in production, but I was nervous to be the tiny character of Erin [on Friends], losing sleep, partly because of the live audience, but partly because you're in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you're trying to make sure you're fitting yourself in there properly," she said.

"I remember, like, 'Will I set that joke up okay? Will Matt be happy? Will I just go blank?' Things go through your head when you're in those situations that are heightened like that. Obviously, it was the highest of the high at that point," she recalled.

While Davis was shooting for another TV series 'ER' back in the 90s, she recalled a fun memory of her and watch the 'Friends' cast shooting for a scene where they played poker.

"When I was on E.R., which was the first season, was doing an episode that was one of the iconic episodes, where they played poker, George [Clooney] and I went over to watch at lunch and we sat up in the stands and watched them rehearse and it was so funny and amazing," Davis said.

