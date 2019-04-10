Maharashtra: Security personnel injured in IED attack by naxals

A CRPF personnel was seriously injured on Wednesday in an IED attack in the Naxal-affected district of

The Naxals attacked the 191 battalion of CRPF in Gatta area of Ettapalli on Wednesday.

The condition of the CRPF personnel has been reported to be critical.

Evacuation by helicopter is being arranged, said an official statement.

More details of the incident are awaited.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed and five police personnel sustained after Naxals attacked a convoy in Dantewada.

