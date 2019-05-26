I will meet PM Modi even for 50 times for special status to Andhra Pradesh: Jaganmohan

YSRCP and Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan on Sunday said that he would meet even for "50 times" in the next five years to get special status to

Talking to after meeting Modi here, said: "Today was my first meeting with Modi. God willing I will probably meet him, maybe, 30, 40 or even 50 times over these five years. I told him how important the special status is for us."

In reply to a question, said: "Will not just let go off the special status. I will keep on reminding Modi and hope things change."

He added: "The situation would have been different had the BJP won just 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections...We would have then supported the BJP only after they signed the Special Category Status document."

Reddy also said that he met and discussed with him the issue of special category status.

Talking about Pollavaram project, Reddy said: "This project should be completed in a time bound manner and that is what I want."

On being asked how hopeful he is after meeting with Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding disputes between two states, Reddy said: "Both of us speak the same language...we can voice our concerns to each other. KCR has moved a couple of steps for us."

The two leaders had met on Saturday where Rao expressed that if water from Godavari and Krishna rivers is used effectively, both the states would prosper in all respects.

Speaking about his rival former N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said: "I have nothing against Naidu. My duty is that of a Today I promise that our government will be revolutionary."

"Within six months to one year, I will make sure that this government stands as an exemplary to the country," he said.

Reddy steered YSRCP to a massive victory in 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led from power in the state. YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, while TDP's strength drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to 23.

YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while the TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One Assembly seat went to the (JSP)-led by The party also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while the TDP could get only three seats.

