JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

90 years of the Deccan Queen
Business Standard

IAF lifts temporary airspace restrictions, imposed after Balakot

ANI 

All temporary restrictions imposed on all air routes, in the country's air space have been lifted, the Indian Air Force said.

The move comes immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his second term in office.

"Temporary restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace, imposed by the Indian Air Force on 27 Feb 19, have been removed," the IAF tweeted on Friday.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 06:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU