IAF lifts temporary airspace restrictions, imposed after Balakot

All temporary restrictions imposed on all air routes, in the country's air space have been lifted, the Indian Air Force said.
The move comes immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his second term in office.
"Temporary restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace, imposed by the Indian Air Force on 27 Feb 19, have been removed," the IAF tweeted on Friday.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU